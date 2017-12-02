West Seattle, Washington

02 Saturday

44℉

From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: The flag-bearing marchers

December 2, 2017 12:14 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

Several people asked us about a group seen “marching” northbound on California, through The Junction and beyond, this morning, carrying a flag and some wearing what at least two observers perceived as military-style garb. One person caught the photo shown above. We caught up with the group north of The Junction; when asked what they were about, they directed us to goruck.com. In addition to selling rucksacks and other gear, the company organizes/facilitates teambuilding-type long-distance walks; its founders include a former Green Beret, and some of its event raise money for the Green Beret Foundation. Thanks again for the tips – on many things, so far today! – 206-293-6302 any time of any day/night.

Share This

No Replies to "From the 'in case you wondered too' file: The flag-bearing marchers"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann