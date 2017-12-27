West Seattle, Washington

28 Thursday

37℉

FRIDAY: Give blood, help a college student

December 27, 2017 9:40 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Health | How to help | West Seattle news

If you can give blood this Friday at a mobile donation drive in West Seattle, it’ll help a local college student as well as potentially saving lives. University of Washington-Bothell health-studies student Dennise Lopez, a Chief Sealth International High School graduate, is hosting a Bloodworks Northwest drive to earn scholarship money, noon-6 pm Friday (December 29th) at Roxbury Safeway (9620 28th SW). From her announcement:

During the holiday season, your donation is more important than ever … the Blood Center sees a 15 percent decrease in donations, yet they need to collect even more blood (1000 units a day) to maintain supplies through the holidays. The Bloodworks Northwest (formerly Puget Sound Blood Center) bloodmobile will be at the parking lot of Safeway on Roxbury on Friday, December 29th, from 12:00 pm to 2 pm, and 3:00 until 6:00 pm. Walk-ins are always welcome, but reservations are preferred. … To help ensure success of the blood drive, please make a reservation by calling or texting Dennise Lopez at 206-851-9976, or e-mail lopez.dennise2015@gmail.com.

Share This

2 Replies to "FRIDAY: Give blood, help a college student"

  • JanS December 27, 2017 (2:10 pm)
    Reply

    passing this along…I can no longer donate because of health issues,
    but so many can, and this is so worthwhile . Hope this goes well :)

  • Joelle Craft December 27, 2017 (6:07 pm)
    Reply

    I’m in.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann