For the rest of your West Seattle Friday…

(Photo by Robin Sinner)

Half a dozen ways to spend the rest of your pre-holiday Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

ILLUSIONS OPEN HOUSE: Until 5 pm, it’s the annual holiday open house at Illusions Hair Design (WSB sponsor) – light snacks, holiday treats, and more! They’re also having an “ugly sweater” contest,

so if you have one, you’re invited to wear it to the open house (not required!) and they’ll photograph you for a contest that launches tomorrow. (5619 California SW)

CAROLING AT EASY STREET: Dude York carols at Easy Street Records, 5 pm. (California/Alaska)

BUY YOUR CHRISTMAS WINE: The tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm. Have a glass, buy some bottles. (5910 California SW)

DAVID ROBERTSON DESIGN OPEN HOUSE: At David Robertson Design Studios, 5-9 pm, “an evening of creative, artful design and refreshments,” with men’s and women’s apparel from Idea Lab and FeelGood, and discounts on home furnishings and textiles.(3800 California SW)

HOLIDAY REVUE FEATURING JOE ROSS & FRIENDS: 8 pm-11 pm at Parliament Tavern: “Let’s Get Together at Christmas – It’s Better Than Drinking Alone.” West Seattle legend Joe Ross (the Bird Watchers, Haggis Brothers, Green Pajamas, etc., etc.) brings his eclectic musical friends out for a night of x-mas tunes and merry good times. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

AT THE SKYLARK: The Brodcast, Something Witchy, and Coulee, 8 pm, $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

