FOLLOWUP: Westwood Village drive-up/ride-up mailbox removed

For the first several days after the Westwood Village Post Office‘s drive-up/ride-up mailbox was taped off a week-plus ago, with a warning that it was “broken,” we went by daily in hopes of seeing it open again. We didn’t check the past few days, and then Mark sent a note this afternoon reporting that it’s been removed. This could mean a long time before repair or replacement – damage two years ago took four months to fix. Meantime, the in-lobby mail slot at Westwood is open around the clock, and if you need a drive-up/ride-up box, there’s one in The Junction (4412 California SW).