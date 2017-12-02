West Seattle, Washington

02 Saturday

44℉

FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Trader Joe’s closed because of power outage caused by early morning crash

December 2, 2017 9:11 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news



9:11 AM: Thanks to everyone who’s texted us about this, reporting that West Seattle Trader Joe’s is closed right now because of a power outage caused by the flipped-car crash we reported early this morning. Angela, whose photo is in our original report, also sent this video:

One person went to the hospital via private ambulance, indicating their injuries were not life-threatening. Meantime, the City Light map says they’re hoping for restoration around 10:30 am – as with all outages, could be sooner, could be later.

9:22 AM: We just went over to the store to find out more. Lots of crews working out front on repairs. A Trader Joe’s staffer tells us they don’t know how long it’ll take – they’ve been warned it could be several hours.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Trader Joe's closed because of power outage caused by early morning crash"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann