FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Road Runners @ national championships

As promised – we have a followup today from the coaches of the youth cross-country team West Seattle Road Runners, who sent word Friday that four of their runners would competein the national championships Saturday. From James Powell, who was in Tallahassee with the runners:

West Seattle Road Runners, a USATF-sanctioned club that has developed from its earlier affiliation with High Voltage Track Club and High Point Community Center/Seattle Parks and Recreation, participated in the 2017 youth cross country season here in the Pacific Northwest.

The team had 48 athletes on its roster this season, 14 of these runners raced fast enough to advance to the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships. The race this year was held in Tallahassee, Florida, and 4 of these runners made the trip.

The team was represented by three runners in the 7-8 year old girls division (Macy Powell, Cailin Ross, and Lincoln Sitzmann) and 1 runner in the 9-10 boys division (William Frederick).

In addition to their running gear, these runners apparently packed the Pacific Northwest weather with them and landed to weather very similar to what they had been training and racing in all season. Each of these runners ran beautifully executed races, resulting in some of the fastest times ever recorded for the program, including personal best performances. All 4 runners plan to return for the 2018 cross country season and, when asked, their biggest goal for next season is to have more teammates to train and race with. The 2018 National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships will be held in Reno, Nevada, and the West Seattle Road Runners are aiming to have record participation at the meet.

If anyone is interested in joining the team next season, or finding out more about the West Seattle Road Runners youth cross country team, please email the coaching staff at westseattleroadrunners@gmail.com.