FOLLOWUP: Painted ‘curb bulbs’ on Admiral Way at 59th SW, 61st SW

Earlier this week, in our latest report on SDOT‘s plans for, and Alki Elementary parents’ hopes for, the 59th SW/Admiral Way intersection, we mentioned crews were out doing some work. Above are the results so far at that intersection; SDOT had planned painted curb bulbs with plastic posts, a painted median island with plastic posts, and new crosswalks for this intersection. The painted curb bulbs are also in at 61st SW/Admiral, and SDOT has been working at SW Stevens/Admiral too. As originally announced in June, they have work planned at three other crossings.