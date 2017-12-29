West Seattle, Washington

30 Saturday

51℉

FOLLOWUP: One flipped car removed from Genesee double-crash scene

December 29, 2017 1:16 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news

(WSB photo from Wednesday)

If you were traveling along the SW Genesee hill between Avalon and Delridge earlier this week, you might have noticed that startling sight – two flipped cars alongside a residential building on the north side of the street. Several who missed our original coverage have asked what happened. We published this story late Christmas Eve about the first crash there, after several hours of snow; about two hours later, the second crash happened, as reported by commenters – including the second car’s driver. No injuries, so no SFD callout for the second crash; the owner of that car told us today that their insurance company arranged for its removal last night. As of less than an hour ago, though, the first car is still there.

Share This

7 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: One flipped car removed from Genesee double-crash scene"

  • Swede. December 29, 2017 (2:50 pm)
    Reply

    Seattleites + snow = impressive/impossible accidents. 

    • WSB December 29, 2017 (2:59 pm)
      Reply

      More Seattle than Seattleites. Imagine what we might see from another hilly city, San Francisco, if it got snow more than once every 30+ years or so:
      http://www.nytimes.com/2011/02/27/us/27snow.html

      • Swede. December 29, 2017 (5:06 pm)
        Reply

        But we get snow every year… (at least the last 18 I lived here, granted not a lot and for any extended time more than once in awhile. ) and it’s the same panic and unreal crashes every time. 

        Main issue I see, except for the genaral poor driving, is the ‘I got four wheel drive so I can haul ass’. Well, you won’t stop better though. 

  • Wut December 29, 2017 (3:39 pm)
    Reply

    Grey/Silver cars should avoid this area..

  • Chemist December 29, 2017 (4:41 pm)
    Reply

    To be fair to the drivers, it looks like a pretty awkwardly sloped driveway for ice/snow.

    https://goo.gl/maps/FAJvL4CzQg22

    • dsa December 29, 2017 (6:31 pm)
      Reply

      It looks like Chemist found  one reason that this happened to two drivers.

  • annaeileen December 29, 2017 (6:05 pm)
    Reply

    that is the third car I have seen end up in the spot in the past couple of years.  I think it’s hard for some drivers if it’s dark and/or wet and they don’t realize there is that drop off.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann