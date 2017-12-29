FOLLOWUP: One flipped car removed from Genesee double-crash scene

(WSB photo from Wednesday)

If you were traveling along the SW Genesee hill between Avalon and Delridge earlier this week, you might have noticed that startling sight – two flipped cars alongside a residential building on the north side of the street. Several who missed our original coverage have asked what happened. We published this story late Christmas Eve about the first crash there, after several hours of snow; about two hours later, the second crash happened, as reported by commenters – including the second car’s driver. No injuries, so no SFD callout for the second crash; the owner of that car told us today that their insurance company arranged for its removal last night. As of less than an hour ago, though, the first car is still there.