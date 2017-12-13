FOLLOWUP: Dates set for hearing on HALA MHA upzoning appeal

Two weeks after a coalition of groups from around the city filed an appeal of the Final Environmental Impact Statement for proposed HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability upzoning, the hearing dates are set. Deb Barker from the Morgan Community Association was one of those in attendance at a pre-hearing conference this morning with the city Hearing Examiner, who will hear and rule on the appeal. (MoCA is one of three West Seattle groups among the 20+ citywide who are appealing; MoCA also has filed its own appeal, as has one of the other local groups, the Junction Neighborhood Organization.) Barker tells WSB the HE dates for the hearing are set for April 16-20, April 25-27, April 30, and May 1. The process is expected to proceed in parallel with the City Council‘s consideration of upcoming legislation for the proposed upzoning; the city has pre-decision open houses and hearings scheduled into June. (We have asked Mayor Durkan’s office when she is expecting to send the MHA legislation to the council.)