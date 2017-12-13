West Seattle, Washington

FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route temporarily down to 2 boats

Just in from Washington State Ferries:

The Issaquah has been taken out of service to repair a water pump seal leak in the #1 engine. Repairs have been scheduled between the morning and afternoon commutes to minimize impact to our customers. Two-boat service will continue on the regular schedule with the Cathlamet and the Sealth until repairs to the Issaquah are completed. The Cathlamet departed Vashon for Southworth at 10:45 am and the Sealth departed Vashon for Fauntleroy at 10:15 am to begin temporary service modifications.

We’ll update when this changes.

