Dr. Steven Leifheit: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we’d like to introduce you to Dr. Steven H. Leifheit, who has a medical practice in West Seattle and is a new WSB sponsor:

Dr. Leifheit specializes in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, which works to identify musculo-skeletal conditions such as common ailments like “joint pain,” sports-related injuries, and degenerative disc and joint diseases that would affect the weight-bearing joints, the spine, and the pelvis. His methods include various manual treatments, orthotic regimens, and specific stretching postures to help promote better and more efficient movement. These things come together, as he has said one of his main goals is to not only help people but also to educate them about their condition(s). Dr. Leifheit believes providing information that is pertinent can create a useful perspective that can help people resolve their health challenges — or at least better manage their health.

Dr. Leifheit completed college at Lehigh University (Pennsylvania) and attended medical school at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, receiving the Doctor of Osteopathy Degree in 1977. He also worked as an Army flight surgeon and as an instructor at his alma mater in Texas. He moved to the Northwest in 1988 and opened his practice in 1991. Since then, he has served on the State Licensing Board (1995 to 1999) and as a Trustee and Officer with the Washington Osteopathic Medical Association since 1994.

Dr. Leifheit‘s office is located in the West Seattle Junction, at 4746 44th Avenue SW, and is open Tuesdays through Fridays. Patients are seen by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 206-935-2722. The initial exam takes about 90 minutes.

