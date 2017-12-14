West Seattle, Washington

DINE OUT TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE: 5 schools, 1 restaurant, next Tuesday

December 14, 2017 2:25 pm
West Seattle’s school communities have been talking for some time now about how to help each other – the West Seattle School Parent Collaborative is one way – and another is coming up with a chance to involve many people from around the community, including you: One big event to benefit five schools next Tuesday (December 19th). Between 11 am and 8 pm that day, dine at Marination ma kai (1660 Harbor SW) and part of the proceeds will go to help kids at this area’s five Title I schools – Concord International, Highland Park, Roxhill, Sanislo, West Seattle elementaries. (Here’s the menu if you don’t already have favorites there but want to plan ahead!)

