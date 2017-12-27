Did you get Kate’s package?

Next year, we might need a special board just for connecting people and misdelivered packages. In the meantime – it’s not Crime Watch, and it’s not Lost/Found, so here’s Kate’s note:

Can you post a note to see if anyone received a package from Pasadena CA for 60xx California Ave SW #304 …. or something close it it? My brother sent me a Christmas gift and USPS says it was delivered on Saturday 12/23 but I have not received it. I live in a secure building with 8 units and we have never had issues with stolen mail so I am hopeful this is a case of misdelivery.

If you did get Kate’s package, let us know … she’d happily come pick it up.