DEVELOPMENT: Next chance to comment on 32-townhouse project at 3257, 3303, 3315 Harbor SW and 3252 30th SW



(‘Conceptual’ rendering by Lemons Architecture, from April 2017 Design Review presentation)

Just one West Seattle project on the city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin published today – but it’s a four-parter. The project [map] has four addresses:

–3257 Harbor SW (7 units, 7 parking spaces)

–3303 Harbor SW (9 units, 9 parking spaces)

–3315 Harbor SW (8 units, 8 parking spaces)

–3252 30th SW (8 units, 8 parking spaces)

The project passed the first phase of Design Review back in April (WSB coverage here), which meant the developer was cleared to go ahead and apply for land-use permits. They have now just done so, which is the reason for the notices published today, opening a new public-comment period until January 8th (each address above is linked to the notice that in turn includes a “how to comment” link).

NEXT STEP: The second round of Design Review – no meeting date yet.

BACKSTORY: In 2014, a different proposal for the site – 80+ apartments – passed the first round of Design Review, but went idle, and in November 2016, we found this then-newly filed townhouse plan.