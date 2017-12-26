West Seattle, Washington

27 Wednesday

32℉

DEVELOPMENT: Next chance to comment on 32-townhouse project at 3257, 3303, 3315 Harbor SW and 3252 30th SW

December 26, 2017 8:21 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Development | Luna Park | West Seattle housing | West Seattle news


(‘Conceptual’ rendering by Lemons Architecture, from April 2017 Design Review presentation)

Just one West Seattle project on the city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin published today – but it’s a four-parter. The project [map] has four addresses:

3257 Harbor SW (7 units, 7 parking spaces)
3303 Harbor SW (9 units, 9 parking spaces)
3315 Harbor SW (8 units, 8 parking spaces)
3252 30th SW (8 units, 8 parking spaces)

The project passed the first phase of Design Review back in April (WSB coverage here), which meant the developer was cleared to go ahead and apply for land-use permits. They have now just done so, which is the reason for the notices published today, opening a new public-comment period until January 8th (each address above is linked to the notice that in turn includes a “how to comment” link).

NEXT STEP: The second round of Design Review – no meeting date yet.

BACKSTORY: In 2014, a different proposal for the site – 80+ apartments – passed the first round of Design Review, but went idle, and in November 2016, we found this then-newly filed townhouse plan.

Share This

3 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: Next chance to comment on 32-townhouse project at 3257, 3303, 3315 Harbor SW and 3252 30th SW"

  • WTF December 26, 2017 (9:30 pm)
    Reply

    Commenting on any development in this city is a waste of time. They do what ever they want to.

    • WSB December 26, 2017 (9:35 pm)
      Reply

      No, it’s not necessarily. If all you want to do is get a project canceled, yes, that’s highly unlikely, although we have seen projects dropped in the face of extensive pushback (most recent case, Fauntleroy Way CVS; past cases include the Petco once proposed for the ex-Charlestown Café site where the Rally live-work units and townhouses are now open). But in 10 years of covering design review and other aspects of the process, we’ve seen numerous changes made in response to public and/or Design Review Board comment. – TR

  • Diane December 26, 2017 (9:40 pm)
    Reply

    such a bummer the original plan for this got cancelled; it was the best I ever saw at design review 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann