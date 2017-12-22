West Seattle, Washington

23 Saturday

31℉

DEVELOPMENT: 160-apartment building proposed at Avalon/Genesee

December 22, 2017 12:10 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle housing | West Seattle news

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

While some sites on the north/west side of Avalon Way that once were proposed for apartments have turned into townhouse projects instead, the south/east side seems to be a different story. In an early-stage proposal that just turned up in city files, the Golden Tee Apartments complex on the southeast corner of Avalon and Genesee is proposed for demolition and replacement by a building with ~160 units and ~100 offstreet-parking spaces. Golden Tee spans two buildings at 3201 and 3211 SW Avalon Way, with 28 units, according to King County Assessor’s Office records, which say they were built 50 years ago. The preliminary site plan on record is by the prolific multifamily-project specialists at NK Architects. NK also designed 3039 SW Avalon Way, a 71-unit project about a block away, still making its way through the permit system after passing Design Review earlier this year.

Share This

4 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: 160-apartment building proposed at Avalon/Genesee"

  • Scott A December 22, 2017 (12:18 pm)
    Reply

    That place will have great views out over the golf course and Genesee Street.  About as close to a permanently protected view as there is. 

  • D Del Rio December 22, 2017 (5:36 pm)
    Reply

    This building is so ugly,  but I feel bad for the tenants who will be displaced. I’m sure what is ever built there, will much more expensive

  • Graciano December 22, 2017 (7:55 pm)
    Reply

    Another tax free building…

    • RickE December 22, 2017 (10:39 pm)
      Reply

      For much longer than it should be.  and these apartments had parking which the new ones might not.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann