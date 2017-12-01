CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Street-robbery suspect charged

The 18-year-old suspected in two Thanksgiving-night robberies in The Junction is now charged in one of them. Abdi K. Jama is charged with second-degree robbery, accused of throwing a woman to the ground and making off with her purse, working with two juvenile accomplices. The three also are accused of robbing the Junction 7-11 earlier in the evening, in both cases claiming they had a gun, though none was seen and none was found after their arrests.

According to the police narrative accompanying the charging document, the victim, who is not a West Seattle resident, was dropped off at California/Alaska at 11 pm Thanksgiving night to catch a bus home. She first noticed the three suspects across the street watching her; two crossed the street, including Jama, and the one with him grabbed her purse strap. When she tried to resist, that suspect said, “Just let it happen,” and then, “I don’t want to shoot you.” They both kept tugging at the strap until finally it broke and the victim fell to the ground, at which point they ran off northbound, with the victim in chase until she spotted a police car that had happened by. That officer, patrolling the area, had seen what was happening, sounded his siren, and notified other officers by radio. He lost sight of the suspects by 44th and Oregon, and with other officers searching, he went back to check on the victim. One juvenile suspect was found in a bus shelter near the original robbery scene, with the victim’s purse and items that had been in it. A K-9 team found Jama and the other juvenile suspect in an alley nearby.

Jama, who lives in West Seattle, has no criminal record, and his bail was set at $5,000; he was out on bond within two days. When filing this charge, prosecutors requested a warrant be issued with his bail increased to $50,000. According to the document on file, Judge Catherine Moore declined, and bail remains at $5,000. No online information is available about the juvenile suspects’ status so we don’t know if either or both has been charged.