CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Pretrial evaluation ordered for Ryan Cox

We’re continuing to track high-profile West Seattle cases making their way through the justice system, and today a pretrial hearing was held for Ryan Cox, the repeat offender charged with stabbing a man in Gatewood back in August. While Cox’s trial date remains set for January 29th, Superior Court Judge Dean Lum ordered a pretrial mental-health evaluation, to see if Cox is competent to stand trial. Cox remains in the King County Jail and that’s where the evaluation will take place, according to the court order, with results due back before another pretrial hearing on January 22nd.