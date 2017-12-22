West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Pretrial evaluation ordered for Ryan Cox

December 22, 2017 4:45 pm
We’re continuing to track high-profile West Seattle cases making their way through the justice system, and today a pretrial hearing was held for Ryan Cox, the repeat offender charged with stabbing a man in Gatewood back in August. While Cox’s trial date remains set for January 29th, Superior Court Judge Dean Lum ordered a pretrial mental-health evaluation, to see if Cox is competent to stand trial. Cox remains in the King County Jail and that’s where the evaluation will take place, according to the court order, with results due back before another pretrial hearing on January 22nd.

  • Chaz December 22, 2017 (8:04 pm)
    Has there been any update on how Court Heeter is doing since the attack? Has he recovered?

    • WSB December 22, 2017 (8:07 pm)
      Nothing in court documents, which is how we track the case. Not long after the attack, friends of the family had a brief crowdfunding campaign and pulled it relatively quickly, saying the family was requesting privacy. – TR

  • The Truth December 22, 2017 (10:43 pm)
    I won’t go into too much detail but I have seen him out and about walking around.  He was in good spirits when we talked.  I was so happy to see him!  This incident scared the crap out of me and I was heart broken to learn it was him.  He is a strong person and he seems to be on the road to recovery.  

