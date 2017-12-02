West Seattle, Washington

02 Saturday

Crash at Fauntleroy/Alaska

December 2, 2017 2:38 am
If you have to head out, avoid Fauntleroy/Alaska for a while. Though no major injuries are reported, a flipped-car crash there has raised some safety concerns because of a leak from the car. (Thanks to Angela for the photo.)

