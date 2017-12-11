CONGRATULATIONS! President’s Volunteer Service Awards for 4 young West Seattleites

The photo and report are from Sheryl Guyon:

Husky Deli has been a pillar of the community for generations. So, it’s not surprising that they attract quality employees.

What is a coincidence is that four of the young men serving ice cream have all been awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award for exceptional service to their community.

It is a nationally recognized honor which was started by President Obama. It recognizes citizens who give back to their community in a significant way, each dedicating their time for the betterment of others.

Each student logged 150 hours or more of service in the past year, including time spent serving the homeless, participating in All City Band, helping freshmen at West Seattle High School through Link Crew, volunteering to help at sporting events, promoting the Crop Walk for Hunger, and helping younger students succeed.