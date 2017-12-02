West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! Madison MS girls in citywide soccer championship

December 2, 2017 12:28 pm
Just in from Madison Middle School assistant soccer coach Paul Bennett:

Madison Middle School Girls Varsity won its game 5 to 1 this morning. They will be playing in the final game at Memorial Stadium at 3:30. It will be Madison Middle School vs Jane Addams Middle School. Both teams have gone undefeated this season. The winner will be the Seattle Middle School Champions.

Memorial Stadium is at Seattle Center downtown.

