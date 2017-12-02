CONGRATULATIONS! Madison MS girls in citywide soccer championship

Fun way to start your festive Saturday in The Junction - breakfast AND Santa photos in one stop. (WSB is a co-sponsor.) You can buy the discounted ticket online right now: kiwaniswestseattle.org/(X(1)S(uur1peqo13zebf5foun4lcwd))/Page/16857 ... See MoreSee Less

Community Pancake Breakfast Hosted by Kiwanis of West Seattle

We hope you will join us on Saturday, December 2, 2017 along with other community members, for this annual tradition of renewing old friendships and making new ones! Funds raised at the breakfast will support youth in our community through Kiwanis sponsored programs like: • Key Clubs for high school students at West Seattle, Seattle Lutheran, and Chief Sealth • Circle K Clubs for college students • Boy Scout Troop 284, Venture Crew 760, Cub Scout Packs • South Seattle College 13th Year scholarships • School Supplies through Project Cool • West Side Baby And more! You may have heard of Kiwanis, but there are a few things that make the West Seattle Kiwanis Club distinctive. First off, we are a group of folks from West Seattle who are dedicated to community service. Secondly, the West Seattle Kiwanis Club was one of the first service clubs established in West Seattle, and was chartered in 1929. Third, we meet weekly and perform service projects throughout the month. Last but not least, Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Please join us on Saturday December 2nd! Special Thanks to our 2017 Sponsors: Bill Anderson/EDWARD JONES, Menashe & Sons Jewelers, Bill Larson/Larson Financial, Seattle Farmers Market Alliance, Marlene Kaplan, Alki Lumber, Linda Cox, Banner Bank, Dennis Cook, Emmick Family Funeral Services, Terry Gangon/State Farm, The Investors, Larry Kirchner, Niver Family, Old Rides Club, Scott Burbidge, Seattle Sorbet, Seaview Buick GMC, Smile Matters, South Seattle Kiwanis, South Seattle College, Ray Neumiller/Farmers, and West Seattle Licenses, plus ArtsWest, Husky Deli, West Seattle Bowl, Pacific Science Center, West Seattle Blog, Zebra Print & Copy, and Karden & Associates.