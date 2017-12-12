CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth International High School celebrates new National Honor Society members

More than 100 Chief Sealth International High School students are new members of the National Honor Society – 3.5 GPAs or higher – and many celebrated at tonight’s induction ceremony in the school Galleria. Proud family members were there to cheer:

Featured speaker was teacher Luke Azinger, who said that the students experiencing this success are those who are willing to seek out different perspectives and different ideas. He encouraged them to not only challenge themselves to learn, but to also stay close to schoolmates who aren’t there yet – that they have perspectives from which we all can learn.

Other faculty members were also there to honor the new NHS members, including advisor Katie Hubert, and the new members were introduced by this year’s NHS officers – co-presidents Tony Tran and Zhen Williams, vice president Kimseam Chou, secretary Rumi Conley, and treasurer Chandra Burnham.

P.S. Thanks to the CSIHS parent who e-mailed to let us know this event was happening tonight, so we could cover it!