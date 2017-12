Thanks to Jennifer for the photos taken just before school got out for winter break:

Holy Rosary Preschoolers met with West Seattle Food Bank rep Chris Dickie, who shared WSFB’s mission with them. Everyone helped load the WSFB van with diapers and board games that were collected which will be distributed to local families in our community.



Want to join the preschoolers in helping WSFB this week before Christmas? Find out more about hours – and needs – here.