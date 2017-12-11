CITY COUNCIL: See who will be in charge of which committee next year

The City Council made its decisions today about who’s on which committee – in other words, who’s focused on which types of city business. West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold will continue chairing the Civil Rights, Utilities, Economic Development, and Arts Committee. Herbold also will be vice chair of the Governance, Equity, and Technology Committee, a member of the Planning, Land Use, and Zoning Committee, and an alternate member of the Housing, Health, Energy, and Workers’ Rights Committee. Here’s the rest of the list of which committee each councilmember is chairing; to see who has membership on which committees, read the resolution text here.

P.S. Councilmember Herbold’s next “district office hours” are this Friday (December 15th), 2-6 pm at South Park Community Center (8319 8th Ave. S.).