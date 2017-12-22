Christopher Williams to be acting parks superintendent again, and other mayoral announcements

More mayoral announcements about who’s staying, going, including news that former West Seattleite Christopher Williams will be acting Parks Superintendent again. Here’s the announcement:

Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announced several new department leaders in her administration, including many with a focus on economic development and City planning.

With the previously announced resignation of Jesús Aguirre, Superintendent of Seattle Parks and Recreation, Mayor Durkan announced that Christopher Williams will serve as Acting Superintendent, effective January 13, 2018, as a search process for a permanent head begins. Williams currently serves as the Deputy Parks Superintendent.

With the resignation of Susan Coskey, Director of the Seattle Department of Human Resources, Mayor Durkan announced that Melissa Beatty will serve as Acting Director, effective January 3, 2018. Beatty currently serves as Chief of Staff at Seattle Department of Human Resources. Durkan will launch a search process to find a candidate for the permanent position.

“Both Susan and Jesús have served our City well for years, and I want to thank each of them for their dedication and vision,” said Durkan. “I have a bold agenda for Seattle, and our department leaders across the city will work closely with me to deliver results on our most urgent challenges of housing, homelessness and transportation and to ensure our City is striving for workplace equity. Through every department, our administration will be focused on tackling the affordability crisis from all angles, delivering services to our residents and businesses, and continuing to seize opportunities to build a better future for all of Seattle.”

In addition, Mayor Durkan announced that Lily Wilson-Codega will serve as the Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Relations, subject to confirmation by the City Council, effective January 8, 2018. Wilson-Codega is currently the Political Director of Teamsters Joint Council 28, the parent body of twelve Teamster Locals representing Union members across Washington State, Alaska, and northern Idaho. Chris Gregorich will continue working in the Durkan administration as an advisor at Department of Finance and Administrative Services focused on major projects including expansion of the Washington State Convention Center.

As Mayor Durkan evaluates the City’s approach to solving homelessness, she announced that George Scarola has moved into a role as a strategic advisor for homelessness response at the Department of Finance and Administrative Services, which also aligns with the 2018 budget passed by City Council.

Additionally, Mayor Durkan announced several officials who will continue to serve in their roles including:

• Sam Assefa, Director of the Office of Planning and Community Development

• Kate Becker, Director of the Office of Film + Music

• Randy Engstrom, Director of the Office of Arts and Culture

• Jessica Finn Coven, Director of the Office of Sustainability & Environment

• Ben Noble, Director of the Budget Office

• Marshall Foster, Director of the Office of the Waterfront

• Glen Lee, City Finance Director

• Nathan Torgelson, Director of the Department of Construction and Inspections

“Our City has many unique opportunities as we are continuing to grow and plan for the future. Working together, we will work to keep our economy thriving, our businesses growing, and our neighborhoods affordable,” concluded Durkan.

Last week, Durkan announced many department leaders and previously announced a number of public safety and utility officials who would serve in her administration.