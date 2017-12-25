CHRISTMAS SNOW 2017: West Seattle scenes

(Fauntleroy Park, photographed by Jamie Kinney)

11:57 AM: Thanks for the photos and video! The snow just stopped, again, with more than 2″ officially on the ground, 20 hours after the first flakes, and it’s time to take a good long look before the great meltdown (already four degrees above freezing where we are). Here’s an aerial view:

(Admiral area, photographed by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli)

A view from the water, passing Alki on a ferry to Bremerton:

@westseattleblog 40 seconds of a snowy West Seattle from the 8:30 ferry to Bremerton pic.twitter.com/v8pzb7swMC — Ravenna Blog (@RavennaBlog) December 25, 2017

(Video tweeted by Rebecca @ravennablog)

Back on land, first chance in a while for some serious snowman-building:

(Photo by Ann Limbaugh)

And contemplation of peaceful scenes, like this one in Morgan Junction:

(Photo by Maggie)

And in North Delridge:

(Photo via text)

Along Admiral Way:

(Photo tweeted by @karizma23)

In Highland Park:

(Photo by Deborah Kasperson)

And in Seaview:

That photo was texted by Kevin, as was this:

Maybe if Al‘s cat Star knew there were “snow rats,” it wouldn’t have been such a difficult decision about going outside:

By the way, if you find (or lose) a pet today – or any other day of the year – remember that our West Seattle Lost/Found Pets page is here, and you can e-mail us info (with a photo if you have one) at editor@westseattleblog.com. Same address for snow photos, road info, whatever, or text 206-293-6302 … thank you!

ADDED 4:13 PM: Two more photos – the snow as it fell last night:

(Jefferson Square on Christmas Eve – photo by Ben Hutchinson)

And another snow creation:

That one arrived only with the caption: “52nd Avenue snow.” (Added 5:21 pm) We’ve since learned that’s the skull’s sculptor, Sean Devenney, in the photo.