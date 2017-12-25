West Seattle, Washington

26 Tuesday

33℉

CHRISTMAS SNOW 2017: West Seattle scenes

December 25, 2017 11:57 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(Fauntleroy Park, photographed by Jamie Kinney)

11:57 AM: Thanks for the photos and video! The snow just stopped, again, with more than 2″ officially on the ground, 20 hours after the first flakes, and it’s time to take a good long look before the great meltdown (already four degrees above freezing where we are). Here’s an aerial view:

(Admiral area, photographed by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli)

A view from the water, passing Alki on a ferry to Bremerton:

(Video tweeted by Rebecca @ravennablog)

Back on land, first chance in a while for some serious snowman-building:

(Photo by Ann Limbaugh)

And contemplation of peaceful scenes, like this one in Morgan Junction:

(Photo by Maggie)

And in North Delridge:

(Photo via text)

Along Admiral Way:

(Photo tweeted by @karizma23)

In Highland Park:

(Photo by Deborah Kasperson)

And in Seaview:

That photo was texted by Kevin, as was this:

Maybe if Al‘s cat Star knew there were “snow rats,” it wouldn’t have been such a difficult decision about going outside:

By the way, if you find (or lose) a pet today – or any other day of the year – remember that our West Seattle Lost/Found Pets page is here, and you can e-mail us info (with a photo if you have one) at editor@westseattleblog.com. Same address for snow photos, road info, whatever, or text 206-293-6302 … thank you!

ADDED 4:13 PM: Two more photos – the snow as it fell last night:

(Jefferson Square on Christmas Eve – photo by Ben Hutchinson)

And another snow creation:

That one arrived only with the caption: “52nd Avenue snow.” (Added 5:21 pm) We’ve since learned that’s the skull’s sculptor, Sean Devenney, in the photo.

Share This

4 Replies to "CHRISTMAS SNOW 2017: West Seattle scenes"

  • Kersti Muul December 25, 2017 (12:45 pm)
    Reply

    Awesome pictures.

    How lucky are we..

  • Kersti Muul December 25, 2017 (2:00 pm)
    Reply

    I love the light that snow ‘under-lights’ things with….

  • Kersti Muul December 25, 2017 (2:05 pm)
    Reply

    Hopefully a new trend for West Seattle…white Christmas

  • Driver December 25, 2017 (2:38 pm)
    Reply

    It seems like White Center received more snow than the Admiral District. Main roads are bare and wet. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann