CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN: Last 3 days for Holy Rosary tree lot

As far as we know, the Holy Rosary School tree lot is the only school-benefiting Christmas tree lot in West Seattle – and part of the proceeds go to other nonprofits (emergency-assistance-providing West Seattle Helpline, domestic-violence-survivors-assisting Hickman House, hunger-fighting West Seattle Food Bank), too. The volunteers who run the lot asked us to remind you that Sunday is its last day! Hours for the remainder of the run are 3:30-10 pm today, 9 am=10 pm Saturday, 9 am-9 pm Sunday. It’s on the north side of the campus, off 42nd SW between Genesee and Dakota. (If you can’t tree-shop until after Sunday, our full local lot list is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.)