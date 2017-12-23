Celebration of Life planned next month for Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Healy, 1940-2017

Family and friends will gather next month to celebrate the life of Roberta C. “Bobbie” Healy. Here’s the remembrance being shared with her community:

Roberta (Bobbie) Carol Healy of Seattle passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Swedish Hospital, Edmonds, with her family by her side. She was born July 17, 1940, in Grants Pass, Oregon. She was the youngest daughter of Gordon and Cora Carline.

Bobbie lived her childhood years in Ellensburg until her family moved to Bellevue, where she graduated from Bellevue High School in 1958. She married Duane Healy in 1960 and soon welcomed their two sons Patrick and Michael. Duane’s work took them to California for a few years; then they returned to Washington State and later settled in their West Seattle home. The family enjoyed camping in their travel trailer and frequent trips to the ocean in the boys’ younger years.

Her favorite outings throughout her childhood years were those spent with her parents and Sister Jackie at Mutiny Bay Resort on Whidbey Island. The beach, salt air, and camaraderie of the resort were everlasting. During the boy’s school years, they purchased a place in the resort. It became a sanctuary away from the city life, a second home to her boys, and a world of lifelong friends and extended family.

Bobbie was exquisitely creative and had a love for design and craft. Over the years she enjoyed candle making, ceramics, driftwood collage, dried flower arranging, sewing, and scrapbooking, to name a few. If something was new and trending, you could bet that she was already making it! She especially loved doing projects with her boys and nieces, and loved making gifts for family and friends. The digital age opened up a completely new avenue and prompted her passion for document design and desktop publishing.

Bobbie’s career in the towing industry spanned decades. As a dispatcher for many of Seattle’s major towing companies, she was highly recognized as the best dispatcher in the city throughout her career. Her wit and charm reached thousands over the radio waves, and although some had never met her face to face, they knew her well. After leaving the towing industry, she went to work as the friendly operator at Honda of Seattle.

Bobbie was a dedicated member of the Business and Professional Women /WA, which she joined in 1988. Throughout her membership, she served in many capacities including Totem BPW President, BPW/WA State Corresponding Secretary (1993-94), and was instrumental in obtaining appointments with State Senators and Legislators for the BPW/USA Lobby Days in Washington D.C. She has served on the Board of Directors for the Washington State Business & Professional Woman’s Foundation for over 10 years. Additionally she served on many minutes approval committees, worked on the State Roster, and developed many newsletters, publications, flyers and programs for the organization. She was also involved (estimated time: 1990s to 2015) in the National Association of Parliamentarians, Washington State Association of Parliamentarians and the Point of Order Parliamentary Law Unit. She was instrumental in providing support for the 2005 National Convention held in Seattle, providing endless hours working on publications, signage, and materials for the 450+ convention attendees. While not a member of the National Ataxia Foundation, she did lend her expertise in support of the 2009 National Convention held in Seattle.

Bobbie cherished gatherings with family and friends and surrounding herself with love and laughter. She was a loving mother, sister and aunt. Her pride and joy were her sons and nieces, and she never passed a chance to hold a new baby in her arms.

She had a contagious laugh, quick wit, and a great sense of humor. Bobbie never met a stranger! Bobbie loved collecting old world Santas and displaying them at her favorite time of the year. She was a caring, compassionate person who touched many lives. Remember her laugh, her touch, her smile. Her love for family and friends will never be forgotten.

Bobbie is survived by her son Michael Healy; step sister Sandy Poolman; nieces Nancy (David) Brooks; Julie Griffin and Becky (Bob) Eilert, and their dad, Roger Griffin; her “Great nieces and nephews” R.J. Brooks (Kryss); Madison Brooks, Erin Grifka; Camis Eilert-Davis (Bill) and Todd Eilert; and “Great-great nephews and neice” Carter and Rylen Brooks; Hudson, Beckham, and Sailor Davis; her Griffin Family and giant circle of friends.

Predeceased by her parents, Duane Healy, Sister Jackie Griffin, and son Patrick Healy.

A Celebration of Bobbie’s Life is planned for January 27th, 2018 at Bahama Breeze Southcenter, 15700 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila, WA 98188, 1-4 pm. Share memories of Roberta on the online guestbook at www.emmickfunerals.com