BIZNOTES: Corner Pocket liquor-license application; sign’s up for new Domino’s Pizza

Two biznotes this afternoon:

CORNER POCKET LIQUOR-LICENSE APPLICATION: You might recall the saga of the Corner Pocket‘s future, as previously reported here in October, with Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan saying he had hoped to take it over. Its prospective new operators are now listed publicly on a liquor-license application, filed by an entity called Westside Pubs Inc., led by Peter Olive, with other names on the application cross-referencing online as being or having been his co-proprietors of a bar and arcade in Renton. No remodeling applications on file with the city so far.

DOMINO’S SIGN UP AT SPRINGLINE: Speaking of city permit applications, we reported back in May that we had found one showing Domino’s Pizza seeking to open a second West Seattle location in a space at Springline in South Admiral. Now, as several readers point out (including @karizma23, who tweeted the photo), the sign is up.



We are attempting to make contact with the corporation to ask about the timeline for opening.