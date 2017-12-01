BIZNOTE: The Escape Artist opening next week in West Seattle Junction

Five months after we first reported on Kristine Atri’s plan for West Seattle’s first “escape room” venue, The Escape Artist, she says its opening is just days away. It’s opening in what were three vacant spaces spanning both floors, and both sides of the ground-level breezeway, of the commercial building at 4517 California SW. “Escape rooms” offer scenarios where you pay for the experience of solving puzzles to “escape” from some sort of simulated danger or problem, and as Kristine told us last summer, she is opening The Escape Artist after becoming a big fan of such experiences herself. Depending on how next week’s final inspection goes, the first day in business will be either Tuesday or Wednesday.