The photos are from the proprietors of Srivilai Thai Cuisine, who sent word late last night that the restaurant is now open at 3247 California SW (where Blackboard Bistro closed in August): “We won’t have our signage in place until Wednesday of next week, but everyone is welcome to stop by and have Thai food, beer and wine nonetheless.”

As we reported in September, they plan to serve lunch and dinner 7 days a week, phone number 206-257-5171.