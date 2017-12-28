BIZNOTE: Move2Center Studio launching in Triangle with Nia for New Year’s Day

One of the newest New Year’s events added to the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide is also an introduction to a new business. Nia teachers who were previously at the Center for Movement and Healing in Gatewood are opening a new space, Move2Center Studio, in The Triangle. And they’re offering a 10 am class next Monday (January 1st) to “dance in the New Year with plenty of positive energy”; drop-in fee is $10 (plus tax). The new space is on the lower level of the West Seattle Veterans’ Center/American Legion Post 160 building at 3618 SW Alaska – enter the studio from the 37th SW side. Co-proprietor Melanie McFarland says their full class schedule starts two days later, on January 3rd.