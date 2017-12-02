West Seattle, Washington

03 Sunday

41℉

BIZNOTE: Merryweather Books in The Junction says it’s closing

December 2, 2017 2:45 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle books | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Thanks to the tipster who sent that photo of a sign up at Merryweather Books (4537 California SW) in The Junction, announcing it plans to close. The sign says the store will continue with regular hours through December, and then start winding down next month. The space has been a used-book store for decades, previously known as Leisure Books. No word yet what might follow in that space, but we’ll be following up.

Share This

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE: Merryweather Books in The Junction says it's closing"

  • miws December 2, 2017 (4:38 pm)
    Reply

    I’m glad word of that got to you. The sign caught my eye as I was passing by just before 11:30 this morning as I was walking down to catch the bus, so I didn’t have a chance to stop and see if the sign indicated a temporary or permanent closure. There was already somebody standing there reading the sign (maybe the tipster?).

    After a stop at Thriftway, and continuing on home to S. Delridge, getting home about an-hour-and-a-half later, I had completely forgotten.

    Mike 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann