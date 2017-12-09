BE A BUILDER! First-ever West Seattle Gingerbread House Contest

Got some spare time this weekend (maybe between cheering for the Sounders today and cheering for the Seahawks tomorrow)? Consider planning a gingerbread house to enter in this first-ever community contest announced by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society:

Come join with us in celebrating the warmth and sweetness of the season!

The Log House Museum, Husky Deli, and Northwest Art & Frame are so excited to bring you a holiday gingerbread house contest! Fill your senses with the smells of spice and gingerbread; spend quality time with family & friends and celebrate the spirit of creativity and imagination with the community.

Completed houses can be dropped off at Husky Deli between December 15th through December 29th. Judging will be held January 6th. There are three categories, each with lovely prizes! No kits please.

The 2017 Theme: “Our Wonderful West Seattle Community”

Go to loghousemuseum.info for online forms and information, or stop by Husky Deli at 4721 California Avenue SW.