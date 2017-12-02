West Seattle, Washington

BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS boys win again, this time against last year’s state-champion team

December 2, 2017 1:15 am
In boys-varsity basketball at West Seattle High School Friday night, the Wildcats scored a big win over the defending state champions, Nathan Hale, and are now off to a 2-0 start.

On the way to their 70-47 win, the West Seattle boys were led by #5 Abdullahi Mohamed and #2 Elijah Nnanabu, with 14 points each, followed by #23 Anthony Giomi and #24 Simon Harris with 10 each.

The Wildcats’ next three games are on the road (see the schedule here).

