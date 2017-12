The Chief Sealth International High School boys-varsity team was back home tonight and added to the win column, 77-67 over visiting Nathan Hale HS. #0 Jauvan Gary-Jones led the scoring with 19 points; next was #2 Tyrell Moore (top photo) with 14, followed by #22 Elijah Jackson with 12.

The Seahawks held on for the win despite a Hale comeback in the fourth quarter; they’re 3-1 on the season so far.

Next game is at Cleveland on Friday night.