BASKETBALL: Tournament championship for West Seattle High School boys

The photo and report are from West Seattle High School boys-basketball head coach Keffrey Fazio, whose team is celebrating a tournament championship:

The West Seattle HS boys basketball team won the 2017 Sterling Holiday Basketball Tournament yesterday with a 56-40 win over the Squalicum Storm. The tournament was a three-day event, and all games were played at Kennedy HS [Burien].

Tuesday, December 26th, in the first round of the tourney, the Wildcats beat Lindbergh (Renton) 76-24. Junior forward Abdullahi Mohamed powered the Cats with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Wednesday, the second round game, the opponent was the Woodinville Falcons. WSHS came away with another win, 64-40. Senior guard Elijah Nnanabu and sophomore point guard Marcus Collins both scored double figures.

Thursday, the tournament final, as mentioned above, WSHS over Squalicum. Senior guard Simon Harris scored 13 points, and tournament MVP Elijah Nnanabu scored 15 points.

The Wildcats record now sits at 7-3 overall, and 3-2 in league play. Next game for WSHS is a home contest vs. Franklin (8-0) on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:30 pm.