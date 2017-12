Second win of the season Wednesday night for the Chief Sealth International High School girls, 53-42 over visiting Nathan Hale HS. #11 Aundra Tuchscherer led the Seahawks with 19 points:

#2 Jasmine Smith was also in double digits for the Seahawks, with 13 points. Under new head coach Cartiea French-Toney, the Sealth girls are now 2-1 on the season.

Their next game is at Cleveland, 7 pm Friday.