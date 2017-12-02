West Seattle, Washington

BASKETBALL: Another 40+-point victory margin for West Seattle HS girls

December 2, 2017 1:39 am
(Photos by Max Westerman for WSB)

West Seattle High School‘s #32 Meghan Fiso starred in Friday night’s 78-36 victory over Nathan Hale, which sent the Wildcats out to a 2-0 start, both wins by a margin of more than 40 points. Fiso racked up 30 points to lead the team.

#4 Kelsey Lenzie was next with 13 points, and #11 Jasmine Gayles with 10.

#20 Grace Sarver and #5 Rilcy Newsome contributed 8 points each. WSHS’s next two games are on the road (here’s the season schedule).

