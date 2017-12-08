AT TERMINAL 5: Two Royal Canadian Navy vessels in port this weekend

That’s HMCS Yellowknife, one of two Royal Canadian Navy coastal-defense vessels that you’ll see at West Seattle’s Terminal 5 through the weekend, according to Peter McGuire of the Port of Seattle:

Two Canadian minesweepers will arrive T-5 at 2 p.m. today (Friday) and remain at berth through the weekend. The HMCS YELLOWKNIFE and HMCS WHITEHORSE each have a length overall (LOA) of 181′.

Flexi Floats will be installed today, after which the vessels will be rafted alongside one-another, in the northern half of the wharf, just north of the geared ship OCEAN JAZZ, LOA 530′, and south of the Crowley barge DBL 289, which is 289 feet long.

South of the OCEAN JAZZ is the Foss barge SEATTLE with LOA 300′. The barges are awaiting their next dispatch and will not load or discharge cargo.