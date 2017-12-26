West Seattle, Washington

27 Wednesday

33℉

UPDATE: ‘Assault with weapons’ call in 4000 block of California SW

December 26, 2017 8:53 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

8:53 PM: Seattle Fire is sending an “assault with weapons” medical response to the 4000 block of California SW [map], north of The Junction. Police are on the way too. No other details yet. More to come.

9:01 PM: Our crew is still on the way to find out more, but in the meantime, the SFD log shows all but one unit (Engine 32) has been canceled.

9:11 PM: Here’s what police tell us happened: A woman showed up at the California/Andover mini-mart/gas station with a cut to her head. She told them she was injured in Burien. A private ambulance crew is checking her out; a King County Sheriff’s unit (they handle Burien) has arrived to pick up the investigation. They’re not commenting.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Assault with weapons' call in 4000 block of California SW"

  • Diane December 26, 2017 (9:07 pm)
    Reply

    it’s at the 76, MANY police cars, fire, etc

  • Diane December 26, 2017 (9:09 pm)
    Reply

    ok, I see P with camera

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann