AMTRAK DERAILMENT: If you can donate blood, it’s needed

The holiday season is already a time of year when blood supplies run low – and today’s deadly derailment of an Amtrak Cascades train in Pierce County has increased the need, so Bloodworks Northwest has sent a media alert asking anyone who can donate to consider helping:

… Supplies for some blood types are at critical levels – just one or two day supply, compared to a normal four-day inventory. There is a special need for O-type blood, AB plasma and platelets. Since blood can be broken down into components, every donation can potentially help three people. …

The Bloodworks website has all the info you need about donating – plus, we already have one previously scheduled West Seattle mobile blood drive on the WSB Event Calendar, coming up this Saturday at Westwood Village – here’s how to make an appointment for that drive.