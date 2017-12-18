West Seattle, Washington

19 Tuesday

43℉

AMTRAK DERAILMENT: If you can donate blood, it’s needed

December 18, 2017 1:46 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

The holiday season is already a time of year when blood supplies run low – and today’s deadly derailment of an Amtrak Cascades train in Pierce County has increased the need, so Bloodworks Northwest has sent a media alert asking anyone who can donate to consider helping:

… Supplies for some blood types are at critical levels – just one or two day supply, compared to a normal four-day inventory. There is a special need for O-type blood, AB plasma and platelets. Since blood can be broken down into components, every donation can potentially help three people. …

The Bloodworks website has all the info you need about donating – plus, we already have one previously scheduled West Seattle mobile blood drive on the WSB Event Calendar, coming up this Saturday at Westwood Villagehere’s how to make an appointment for that drive.

Share This

8 Replies to "AMTRAK DERAILMENT: If you can donate blood, it's needed"

  • rpo December 18, 2017 (3:08 pm)
    Reply

    I’m at Bloodworks right now. They are turning everyone away at their main location in First Hill.  I believe the other locations might be a better choice to donate. 

    • WSB December 18, 2017 (3:11 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks for the update! We’ll ask the folks who sent the media advisory if they have specific updates about where to go. – TR

  • Chuck Jacobs December 18, 2017 (3:19 pm)
    Reply

    I cannot donate whole blood right now, because it has been less than 56 days since my last donation.  I did make an appointment to donate platelets tomorrow and I would encourage everyone eligible to do the same. The  process is similar to donating blood except it takes longer. I usually listen to podcasts.  If you’re trying to get a “gallon pin”, platelet donation usually counts as two or three donations!  More info here:  https://www.bloodworksnw.org/donate/platelets

  • newnative December 18, 2017 (3:45 pm)
    Reply

    that’s weird because the message on their phone says they will be extending their hours and will be accepting walk ins. there were no other appointments to make online. 

  • Karen Therese December 18, 2017 (4:35 pm)
    Reply

    They will also need blood later, so please consider donating later this week or even next week to make up for what is being used today and tomorrow.

  • rpo December 18, 2017 (4:54 pm)
    Reply

    Having waited there for two hours today, I can confirm they were turning everyone away from 2:30 PM and on and promptly closed at 3 PM today despite their hours posted on their website, FB, the WashDOT website, and what they told the media, .  It was honestly a confusing mess.  I watched dozens of people get turned away in person, and even more that called in asking if they could come in to donate.  At first, receptionist was telling people who called in that they would stay open until donors stopped arriving, then 30 minutes later someone from upstairs came down and told her that was no longer the plan and they were closing at 3 PM.  Only a couple techs were working, and donors were leaving out of frustration after hours of waiting.  Hopefully they can get their act together later this week.

  • WSB December 18, 2017 (5:53 pm)
    Reply

    Here’s what the PR person for Bloodworks has just replied:

    “The easiest thing to tell readers is to go on Bloodworks NW’s website and make an appointment to donate. Blood will be needed throughout the week and weeks to come to replenish inventories especially during the holidays when donations are typically slow.
    schedule.bloodworksnw.org

  • AJP December 18, 2017 (8:28 pm)
    Reply

    On September 11 I already had an appointment to donate blood in the morning. By the time I got to my appointment, the line was already out the door. I went in, finished my donation, and stayed the entire rest of the day answering the phone. “Don’t come today,” I said to every caller, “Please make an appointment and come back in two weeks. If we are called to give blood from our region, we’ll need to replenish supplies for our region around that time.” In the end, of course, no blood was needed. People want to do something to help, and that’s wonderful. Please make an appointment for two weeks from now. The holidays are already a “dip” in supply as people aren’t around or it’s not on their mind. While it’s on your mind now, make an appointment.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann