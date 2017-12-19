About those alarms at Madison MS, West Seattle HS early today

As pointed out by a few people who e-mailed us, automatic fire alarms went off at two local schools early today, almost simultaneously – the Seattle Fire real-time 911 log notes Madison Middle School at 12:50 am, West Seattle High School at 12:51 am. Both were false alarms – no fire or damage. We asked SFD what if anything was discovered; in both cases, spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said, “the water flow alarm was triggered.” Last time that happened, more than a year ago, affecting three schools including these two, a water-system anomaly was suspected, but we checked with Seattle Public Utilities and they say it wasn’t them.