West Seattle, Washington

20 Wednesday

41℉

About those alarms at Madison MS, West Seattle HS early today

December 19, 2017 7:02 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

As pointed out by a few people who e-mailed us, automatic fire alarms went off at two local schools early today, almost simultaneously – the Seattle Fire real-time 911 log notes Madison Middle School at 12:50 am, West Seattle High School at 12:51 am. Both were false alarms – no fire or damage. We asked SFD what if anything was discovered; in both cases, spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said, “the water flow alarm was triggered.” Last time that happened, more than a year ago, affecting three schools including these two, a water-system anomaly was suspected, but we checked with Seattle Public Utilities and they say it wasn’t them.

Share This

No Replies to "About those alarms at Madison MS, West Seattle HS early today"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann