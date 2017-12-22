About last night’s police investigation on Avalon Way

Many asked early today about the sizable police response outside an apartment building in the 3200 block of SW Avalon Way for a few hours late last night/early today. It was eventually clear that someone had died – they were reported to be receiving CPR, and then an area of the sidewalk was taped off and the Medical Examiner arrived – but we were unable to find out more until this morning. Police tell WSB the person was a 28-year-old man who died by suicide.

If you or someone you know is contemplating self-harm, please contact the Crisis Clinic, which has a local 24-hour hotline at 206-461-3222.