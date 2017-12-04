4 for your West Seattle Monday

(Recent photo by Long Bach Nguyen, looking southeast over The Junction to Mount Rainier)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide (thanks to everyone who continues sending events for now through New Year’s!) and Event Calendar:

AFTERNOON BOOK GROUP: 2 pm at Southwest Library. This month’s book is “The Light in the Ruins” by Chris Bohjalian. All welcome! (9010 35th SW)

KIDS’ CAFE: Every day this week at High Point Library, kids/youth 1-18 can get food for free, 2:45-3:30 pm. (35th/Raymond)

MEATLESS MONDAY: Cooking class with chef/author Kim O’Donnel at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), 4 pm. (36th/Snoqualmie)

FEUERZANGENBOWLE: At Prost! West Seattle, “Join us every Monday throughout December at 7 pm for a festive German Holiday tradition called Feuerzangenbowle. We soak a sugar cone in German Rum, light it on fire, which drips molten sugar into our house-made Glühwein. It’s delicious and it benefits a local cause! Half of all Glühwein proceeds will go to the West Seattle Food Bank.” (3407 California SW)