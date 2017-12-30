2017 LOOKBACK: Councilmember Lisa Herbold’s year in review

(WSB photo: Councilmember Herbold at the Delridge Neighborhoods District Council, November 2017)

We usually put together a few year-in-review items, and you’ll see ours tomorrow – the year’s not over until it’s over! But many others go public with their lookbacks a bit sooner, and among them is West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. Since her 2017 year-in-review writeup is not on the city website yet, you’ve probably only seen it if you’re on her mailing list. It contains way too many links for us to try to republish it via cutting and pasting, but you should be able to see the browser version here – nine parts (transportation, public safety, housing, land use, government accountability, economic development/equity, arts, budget, constituent contacts), 34 shortcuts to those sections and their sub-sections, followed by the full review.

P.S. As previewed here the other day, Herbold is scheduled to be the main guest when the Southwest District Council meets 6:30 pm Wednesday (January 3rd) at the Sisson Building/Senior Center (4217 SW Oregon), so if you have questions/concerns, bring them!