2 more West Seattle schools added to potential project list for next BEX levy; School Board discussion tonight

A work-session meeting of the Seattle School Board tonight will include an update on planning for the district’s next every-six-years BEX (Building Excellence) levy, BEX V.

Of local note: The agenda document (here are the 145 pages in PDF) has an updated list of schools under consideration for major BEX projects (see pages 27 and 28 in that document), and the list now includes six West Seattle schools, two added since the last work session in September.

The four local carryovers on the “potential project list” are Alki, Lafayette, Roxhill, and Schmitz Park elementaries – and now Boren STEM K-8 and Madison Middle School have been added. Being on the “potential” list doesn’t guarantee making it into the final measure to go to voters (likely in early 2019) – the district is reviewing far more schools than it could ask voters for money to rebuild/remodel. The addition of Boren isn’t too surprising as BEX planning took up a major portion of the meeting there back in October (WSB coverage here) when the district told them that it was no longer looking at moving STEM K-8 to another building.

The agenda document also contains a trove of data, including enrollment projections for schools around the district, which is part of what drove the changes to the list. Overall, the district expects “the largest enrollment growth in the next 10 years is projected in grades 9-12.” The public is welcome at tonight’s work session, which starts at 4:30 pm at district HQ in SODO and is expected to get to BEX around 6:30, but there’s no public comment, and no vote planned – more reviews and work sessions are ahead before levy language is finalized next year.