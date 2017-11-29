Westside School partnering with Town Hall Seattle for two events

Two big events are coming to Arbor Heights because of this partnership that Westside School (WSB sponsor) has just announced:

Westside School is excited to announce our temporary partnership with Town Hall during their reconstruction project.

We are honored to host Beverly Tatum, who will present her research on Why Are All The Black Kids Sitting In The Cafeteria Together this Sunday, December 3 from 2 – 4 p.m. in Westside School’s theater. This event is open to the public and is sold out (320 tickets).

We have contacted SPD Lieutenant Smith to send a traffic officer or two, during arrival time on Sunday to ensure positive traffic flow. Westside will put out no-parking signs in front of the houses located directly across from our site to keep people from inappropriately parking. Additionally, Westside School staff will be present to assist in directing people to the site.

We are super excited about this Town Hall partnership and we expect this event to be positive for the West Seattle community.