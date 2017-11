2:54 PM: You’ll want an umbrella as well as binoculars if you go look for them, but we’re told by both Kersti Muul and Jeff Hogan that orcas are headed southbound past Constellation Park right now, so they should be visible for a while off West Seattle.

3:16 PM: Jeff’s moving to Emma Schmitz Overlook [map] as the orcas continue heading south.

4:17 PM: See comments for updates – they’re still in view!