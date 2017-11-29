West Seattle Wednesday: Lincoln Park South Play Area meeting; anti-bias educator; The Billy Joe Show; more!

(Photo by Kersti Muul, originally shared here – orca K33 seen from West Seattle Tuesday afternoon)

No whales so far today, sorry, but we do have six highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library, for babies up to 12 months old. (3411 SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE LIGHTS: The holiday spirit shines bright with these music-synched lights, 5-9 tonight; bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank. (3908 SW Charlestown)

LINCOLN PARK SOUTH PLAY AREA MEETING: 6-7:30 pm, everyone interested in the renovation of the Lincoln Park South Play Area, where safety concerns led to the removal of the play structure last summer, is invited to come find out about the project and offer design ideas. Lower meeting rooms at The Kenney. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

‘ANTI-BIAS EDUCATION IN CHALLENGING TIMES’: As previewed here, this free parent-education with Debbie LeeKeenan is intended to “provide families with a framework and practical tips on how to respond to children’s comments and questions about differences and how to have courageous conversations about potentially challenging topics.” 7 pm at Alki UCC, presented by West Seattle Cooperative Preschools. (6115 SW Hinds)

BASKETBALL: Home opener for the West Seattle High School girls-varsity team, 7:30 pm vs. Bothell HS. (3000 California SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW: 8-11 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

