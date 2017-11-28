West Seattle Tuesday: New mayor’s visit; basketball season-openers; more…

(Spotted towhee, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

GIVING TUESDAY: We’re continuing to add to our list here – see who would love a boost from you!

NEW MAYOR VISITS WEST SEATTLE: As previewed here on Sunday, Jenny Durkan takes the oath of office this afternoon and sets out on a five-stop tour of the city, with her second stop, at 4:15 pm, Youngstown Cultural Arts Center in North Delridge. All welcome. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE LIGHTS: Giving Tuesday is a great chance to support the charitable causes that this light show gives a big boost to. The lights and music are on 5-9 tonight; you can bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank and/or donate directly to its chosen causes online. (3908 SW Charlestown)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library – stories, songs, and rhymes. Always free. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

LEARN TO DANCE! Beginning swing at 7 pm, beginning waltz at 8:15 pm, take one or both classes, four-week session starting tonight at Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

CHIEF SEALTH IHS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: 7:30 pm, first home game of the season, vs. Kennedy Catholic. (2600 SW Thistle)

WEST SEATTLE HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL: 7:30 pm, first home game of the season, vs. the West Sydney Giants from Australia. (3000 California SW)

PUNK-JAZZ BLEND: That’s what Parliament Tavern promises you’ll get with The Suffering F-Heads tonight, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

